Cancer survivor walking 3,700 miles across the country, stops in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bone cancer survivor walking across the country to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer stopped in Las Vegas before his final destination in Los Angeles.

Cody O’Connor is walking from Times Square to the Santa Monica Pier. His journey started in November and in total will include walking 3,700 miles.

When O’Connor was 14-years-old he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, it effects roughly 400 kids in America every single year.

“When I was fighting bone cancer I lost my whole right fibula in my right leg. I was told among many things that I would never walk normally again,” O’Connor said.

The oldest of seven siblings, O’Connor’s diagnosis impacted his entire family.

“Some of the biggest things that my family went through were bankruptcy, eviction, divorce, and wondering where food was coming from,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor founded the nonprofit organization Champions Do Overcome, where the mission to pay for all living expenses for families impacted by pediatric cancer.

O’Connor battled cancer for one year and is now 10 years in remission. To mark the milestone he started his walking journey raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer.

“The cancer battle itself, going through it was just kind of normal it was like a sickness right for me anyway I was very blessed in that sense but the aftermath, the feeling of isolationism, feeling lonely, fearing for my life every time scans came that was much more of a detriment to my mental health and to my well being. So we’re hoping that we can connect with patients and connect all that into a positive way,” O’Connor said.

On Friday O’Connor walked across the Hoover Dam into Nevada, his 16th state. He projects he’s walked 3,530 miles so far and not one step has been easy.

“There hasn’t been a step that hasn’t felt sore or bruised my hips have separated, rotated down, we’ve overcome exhaustion, there’s often time you’re sleeping in a car. But it’s all for the impact,” O’Connor said.

On Sunday FOX5 spoke with O’Connor at McMullan’s Irish Pub. Lynn McMullan is a pediatric survivor.

“There will always be something unexpected tomorrow- but have faith, believe and take one more step because the end – cancer is not your eternity,” O’Connor said.

FOX5 asked the 25-year-old what helped him overcome. He attributes his determination to pure stubbornness and faith.

“It was something I had to look really inwardly on. I could either be a product of my environment or I can make my environment a product of me and I chose the latter of the two,” O’Connor said.

