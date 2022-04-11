Broadway in the Hood holding auditions for free summer camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Broadway in the Hood is hosting auditions for The Lion King summer camp.

The non-profit is casting kids ages 10-17. Auditions are April 11, 12, 22 and 23. You can register here.

Students of all experience levels are welcome.

The free summer camp runs May 31st-August 1st from 9AM-3PM. The City of North Las Vegas sponsored this year’s event so community members can enjoy performances at Craig Ranch Park.

Broadway in the Hood was founded in 2010. It aims to continue the mission in the word hood, helping others open doors.

You can also sponsor a child for summer camp. One week is $125.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.