7 arrests made in child prostitution cases, North Las Vegas police say

Seven people were taken into custody and charged with Engage/Solicit Child for Prostitution and...
Seven people were taken into custody and charged with Engage/Solicit Child for Prostitution and Lure Child with Computer to Engage in a Sex Act(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As part of a joint operation, North Las Vegas police announced several individuals were arrested after allegedly engaging or soliciting children for sex.

Between March 31 to April 1, members from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the FBI, NLVPD and U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) conducted a sting to combat commercial sexual exploitation of children.

According to NLVPD, the following suspects were taken into custody and booked on child prostitution charges:

  • Giazi Burrion-Diaz, 27
  • Andrew Lovato, 38
  • David Morman, 21
  • Matthew Paradis 36
  • Shawn Santiago, 36
  • Juan Vargas-Contreras, 32
  • James Wynhoff, 39

The suspects were booked at the City of North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

The investigation is part of an ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in the community.

