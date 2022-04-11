7 arrests made in child prostitution cases, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As part of a joint operation, North Las Vegas police announced several individuals were arrested after allegedly engaging or soliciting children for sex.

Between March 31 to April 1, members from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the FBI, NLVPD and U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) conducted a sting to combat commercial sexual exploitation of children.

According to NLVPD, the following suspects were taken into custody and booked on child prostitution charges:

Giazi Burrion-Diaz, 27

Andrew Lovato, 38

David Morman, 21

Matthew Paradis 36

Shawn Santiago, 36

Juan Vargas-Contreras, 32

James Wynhoff, 39

The suspects were booked at the City of North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

The investigation is part of an ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in the community.

