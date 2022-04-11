1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting near Charleston & Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it arrested a suspect involved in a shooting Saturday night near Charleston Blvd. & Lamb Blvd.

According to police, the male victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by 32-year-old Jesus Nevarez, who had a gun. Police said Nevarez fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the victim. That man was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Nevarez was taken into custody on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard later that night after a vehicle pursuit. He was charged with open murder.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.