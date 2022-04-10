Forecast Outlook- 4/9/2022

A strong cold front moves in Monday, prompting a High Wind Watch for Southern Nevada.

After highs in the 90s on Saturday, Sunday will feature more cloud cover and cooler air. High temperatures drop down into the mid 70s with a slight breeze out of the north.

An approaching cold front will bring strong wind out of the southwest on Monday. Wind gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range are possible, creating blowing dust and the potential for wind damage. This is why a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. Forecast highs hold in the upper 70s.

Colder air drops into Southern Nevada on Tuesday, bringing the forecast high in Las Vegas down to 63°. We’ll also have the chance for a few scattered showers along with a cold wind blowing out of the north. Any rain looks minor; the colder air and gusty wind will be the bigger story with this storm system.

Wednesday stays cool at 68° in Las Vegas. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s Thursday through Saturday with breeze wind at times.

