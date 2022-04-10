Forecast Outlook-4/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -You are going to notice a big drop in our daytime temperature Sunday with the first of several days of strong winds for our area.

The high Sunday will be about 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. The forecast high goes from the low 90′s to the 70′s.

While the wind will be getting lighter during the day Sunday, it will be kick back up Monday. There are both wind warnings and wind advisories for our area starting Monday morning at 11 AM lasting through Tuesday morning at 3 AM. Gusts are forecast to potentially reach 70 MPH in some locations.

Monday’s high will climb back to the 80′s but brace your selves as we go into Tuesday we’ll see another big drop in temperatures..

The high Tuesday will be only 64 degrees.

We’ll stay in the 60′s Wednesday.

It’s back to the 70′s Thursday and Friday but will remain below seasonal.

Another windy storm is expected to move in next weekend.

