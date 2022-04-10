Forecast Outlook-4/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Get ready for some windy weather the next few days.

The Las Vegas valley will be under a high wind warning Monday from 11 AM until 3 AM Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 70 MPH in some outlying areas.

There is also a wind advisory for the Lower Colorado River Valley where gusts could reach 55 MPH at times.

The system bringing us the winds for the next few days will really cool down our temperatures as well.

Monday’s high is 80 degrees, Tuesday’s high 62 degrees.

We’ll stay in the 60′s Wednesday then we see the return of the 70′s by Wednesday.

Right now the long range forecast suggests another windy weekend ahead.

