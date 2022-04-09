Sentence a “miscarriage of justice” says family of tourist killed on Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One year after attacking a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip ending his life with a single punch, a killer learned his fate Friday and Fox 5 spoke exclusively with the victim’s family.

Brandon Leath entered into a plea deal and will serve eight to 20 years for manslaughter. Leath was initially charged with murder. The attack happened in February 2021 on the pedestrian bridge walkway and escalator between Bally’s and the Cromwell.

The man who died, Tom Driscoll of Massachusetts, was a retired Connecticut State Trooper.

Annie Chong, his former girlfriend of 10 years who son’s called Driscoll their stepfather called the sentence “a miscarriage of justice.”

Chong believes the sentence is far too lenient and a former officer deserves better.

“He was a hard working police officer for the state of Connecticut for 22 years… it’s just not right, justice is not served. If he gets out 8 years later, he will hurt people again,” Chong said.

Leath will be eligible for parole after eight years.

