Proposal to limit the size of backyard swimming pools being discussed by SNWA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Southern Nevada Water Authority continues to push water conservation efforts, including that people follow outdoor watering guidelines. SNWA is proposing a limit for residential swimming pools to 600 square feet. The authority said swimming pools have been getting bigger over the last 15 years and currently are about 475 square feet, on average.

“One of the drivers behind that, is we have seen very large swimming pools in excess of 1000 thousand to 5000 square feet being installed. So, we really don’t have the water supply to continue to support that kind of pool size,” said Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson Bronson Mack.

Mack said millions of gallons of Lake Mead water could be saved a year from the change. He said large pools lose a lot of water to evaporation.

“When you look at some of these super-size swimming pools that can be in excess of 2000, to 3000 square feet, they have significant evaporation losses. In fact, a pool of that size can lose anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 gallons of water just to evaporation every single year,” Mack said.

Mack wanted to make it clear this is only a proposal at this point and it would take local governments to adopt ordinances or change code for the change to be made. He said it’s important to have support from all valley governments, including Boulder City, so rules aren’t different in different parts of the valley.

“Should everything move forward and be adopted and approved, it is something we could see possibly as early as this summer,” Mack said.

Mack said the proposal would only impact new residential swimming pools, not existing ones. It would also not impact hotel swimming pools, which Mack said already have size restrictions in place.

Terry Mayfield with the Pool and Hot Tub alliance said while the alliance supports the water authority’s water conservation efforts, it does not agree with the numbers being discussed. He said the groups will continue discussing the matter.

“It does still permit and allow for swimming pools to be constructed and to be built, just more at a reasonable size. That then allows the pool industry, and those who build swimming pools in Southern Nevada, to continue to remain in business, supporting their livelihoods,” Mack said.

