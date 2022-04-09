Nye County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested one of its own deputies for domestic violence.
According to the department, deputies arrested Joshua Weaver, a deputy for the department, between April 1 and 3.
Authorities said he violated a domestic violence temporary protection order.
No further details were provided.
