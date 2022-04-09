Nye County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested one of its own deputies for domestic violence.

According to the department, deputies arrested Joshua Weaver, a deputy for the department, between April 1 and 3.

Authorities said he violated a domestic violence temporary protection order.

No further details were provided.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.