UNLV to host spring scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV Football will host a spring scrimmage later this month at Allegiant Stadium.

The free event will be Saturday, April 23. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the scrimmage kicking off at 5 p.m. and running approximately 90 minutes.

Parking will be free of charge for the event and concessions will be open for those needing food or drink during the scrimmage.

The Rebels are finishing up their second week of spring practice, led by third-year coach Marcus Arroyo. The April 23 showcase will be the second of three Saturday scrimmages but the only one open to the general public.

