UNLV to host spring scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium

Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears...
Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV Football will host a spring scrimmage later this month at Allegiant Stadium.

The free event will be Saturday, April 23. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the scrimmage kicking off at 5 p.m. and running approximately 90 minutes.

Parking will be free of charge for the event and concessions will be open for those needing food or drink during the scrimmage.

The Rebels are finishing up their second week of spring practice, led by third-year coach Marcus Arroyo. The April 23 showcase will be the second of three Saturday scrimmages but the only one open to the general public.

