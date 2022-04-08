UNLV to become a smoke, vape-free campus by Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will become a smoke-free campus beginning Aug. 15, the university announced Friday. The new policy will apply to all students, staff and faculty.

UNLV joins about 2,000 schools across the country to make the move, in partnership with the UNLV School of Public Health and the Southern Nevada Health District, among others.

“This policy is long overdue, and we are proud that it will finally go into effect,” Dean of Public Health Shawn Gerstenberger said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of UNLV leadership and our community partners, and we are confident that this is a step in the right direction to providing a cleaner and healthier living, learning and working environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The policy affects UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise campuses, including the Thomas & Mack Center.

“All other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by UNLV in the state of Nevada,” will also see the change.

After a period of campus review and comment last year, the new smoke and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in September 2021.

It prohibits all forms of smoking at the school, including:

Cigarettes, cigars (commercially or self-rolled)



Pipes, hookahs, water pipes



Electronic cigarettes



Vape pens



Bidis, Kreteks



Smokeless tobacco (e.g., snuff, snus, chew)



Cannabis / marijuana in all forms

UNLV was advised by the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Nevada Public Health Association and the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition.

The hope is to create a wellness-focused environment.

“The Southern Nevada Health District fully supports UNLV’s decision to become a smoke-free campus. It contributes to a healthier learning and working environment for students and staff. As Southern Nevada continues to add more and more smoke-free spaces, our neighbors, friends and colleagues are more likely to enjoy a healthier environment,” said Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

WANT TO QUIT SMOKING? HERE ARE SOME RESOURCES:

Individuals are encouraged to get help through the Nevada Tobacco Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or by visiting nevada.quitlogix.org.

MORE INFO: unlv.edu/publichealth/smoke-free.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.