Trustees discuss plan to get CCSD in compliance with reorganization law

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Leaders of Clark County School District met Thursday night to come up with a plan. How can the district finally come into compliance with a state law they’ve been breaking for years?

The law has to do with the district giving more power to the schools for decisions like hiring staff and how to spend their budget. After a presentation on the law, Trustees discussed their ideas on how to bring the district in compliance.

“This has been a very difficult task to wrangle and get together and I’m glad that we are going to do something so that we can redirect our focus on students and student achievement,” CCSD Trustee Lola Brooks said.

Since it passed in 2017, CCSD has never met the parameters of the reorganization law. NRS 388G, also known as AB469, requires the Clark County School District to give more power to schools. The Nevada State Board of Education said too many decisions are still being routed through the district’s central office.

“The most commonly expressed concern I’ve heard over the years... There’s been no clearly delineated guidance for responsibilities, final authority and any potential appeal process,” Trustee Brooks shared.

The law was passed to prevent CCSD from being broken up into smaller districts. Critics said CCSD is simply too large. Trustees said they are moving towards compliance, but agreed it will not happen overnight.

The State Board of Education has formed a committee to address getting CCSD to follow the law after years of non-compliance.

“There appears to be a need for increased communication between this board and the State Board of Education. Right now we are kind of talking at each other instead of collaborating, working with each other,” Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales said.

What happens next? A new policy to get CCSD into compliance will be written based on the discussion at the meeting and taken back to CCSD Trustees for their approval.

Meanwhile, the State Board of Education will hold a meeting on Monday, April 11, and according to their agenda possibly take some sort of action to force CCSD into compliance.

