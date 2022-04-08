Student accused of sex assault, attempted murder of Las Vegas teacher

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that a student has been arrested after he was accused of sex assault and attempted murder of a teacher at a local high school.

According to Las Vegas police, on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a high school in the 1100 block of North Linn Lane, Eldorado High School, for a report of an injured teacher.

Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female teacher was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries, police said.

According to LVMPD, an investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades. At some point, police say, the suspect got violent and began punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Police say the suspect fled the classroom after the attack, and the victim was later found by another school employee.

Police were able to identify the suspect and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in the 5700 block of Cedar Avenue without incident.

The suspect was transported to CCDC and booked for attempt murder, sexual assault, battery w/intent to commit sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and robbery, police say.

Anyone with any information about this incident is or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara issued a letter to district staff Friday afternoon regarding the incident:

Dear CCSD Staff,

The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority. I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” While this incident is now in the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, rest assured that this suspect will be held to account for his actions. Let me say again, unequivocally, violence will not be tolerated at Clark County Schools or against our students or staff.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Jesus F. Jara

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.