Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Landscapes in the Las Vegas Valley are getting some help with pest management thanks to Resorts World.

On Wednesday, Resorts World said that it released more than 100,000 ladybugs throughout the property’s outdoor landscape.

According to the release, the release, which happened in preparation for Earth Day, is part of the resort’s “integrated pest management program, minimizing the resort’s use of pesticides and benefiting the Las Vegas Valley.”

The release states that the ladybug release will “naturally reduce” Resorts World’s use of pesticides to kill aphids, mealybug, scale, leaf hoppers, mites and other insects that attack the landscape and damage plants and foliage.

The property said in the release that the ladybugs will travel throughout the Las Vegas Valley, up to 75 miles away from Resorts World, to eat bugs and help reduce the average homeowner’s maintenance costs and exposure to pesticides.

“Each year, Las Vegas is plagued with aphids that attack the city’s oaks, pines, citrus, flowers, herbs and vegetables. The ladybugs will singlehandedly take care of a major portion of these insects, traveling up to 75 miles away from the resort’s campus to eat the bugs and reduce the average Las Vegas homeowner’s maintenance costs and exposure to pesticides.”

“As part of our overall horticultural program, we are committed to finding better ways of managing our landscape and taking a gentler approach with natural solutions,” said Brendan Dellerba, Director of Horticulture and Floral for Resorts World Las Vegas. “This release of ladybugs is an effective way to reduce the need for harmful pesticides across our property’s landscape and the Las Vegas Valley. Not to mention, ladybugs have come to symbolize luck and prosperity, so with the release, it’s a great week to visit Resorts World Las Vegas.”

