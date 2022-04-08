Advertisement

Nye County commissioner investigated for domestic battery

The Nye County Sheriff's Office confirms a criminal investigation on Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic battery call involving commissioner Leo Blundo and a woman.

According to deputies, Blundo called dispatchers reporting a domestic dispute last week and hung up.

Deputies arrived to a location and contacted Blundo and woman. The woman told deputies that Blundo attacked her.

Deputies took a report for domestic battery from the woman and Blundo.

Blundo has served on the Nye County board of commissioners since being elected in 2018. He is currently vice chair of the county commission.

