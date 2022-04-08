Advertisement

North Las Vegas police looking for missing, endangered man

Jonathan Mathieu Thomas
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

NLVPD said Jonathan Mathieu Thomas was last seen April 7 around 8 p.m. near his home in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue, near Centennial Parkway between Losee Road and Pecos Road.

Thomas is described by police as a Hispanic male, about 6 ft tall and weighing about 175 lbs with a full goatee, brown eyes, short black hair and “rotten” teeth. Thomas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jacket with puffed ridges, blue jeans and gray tennis shows with a big “N” on the side, possibly New Balance brand.

NLVPD said Thomas suffers from multiple mental disorders and was described as having the mindset of a 10 year-old. Police said he doesn’t hav access to his medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

