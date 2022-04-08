North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Civic Center, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police investigated a shooting that left a man dead Thursday evening.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers were called to the 3300 Block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was believed to be in his 30s.

Police said they don’t have anyone in custody and can’t provide any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call NLVPD or Crime Stoppers.

