Neighbors voice concerns over high fines from speed camera tickets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Neighbors in a Spring Valley community have concerns over the use of cameras to crack down on speeding, and ticket fines they said are far too high.

According to an HOA notice by email in the Park View community, the penalty for anyone speeding past 15 miles per hour is as follows: a first violation results in a $250 ticket. A second violation leaves a $500 fine and a third and additional violations amount to $1,000 each.

The tickets also apply to residents’ guests.

“Parkview continues to see an alarming number of residents (and guests of residents) drive through our community at unsafe speeds,” an HOA notice stated, informing residents of the speed cameras and fines. “Most recently one of our homeowners sustained significant damage to their vehicle and garage door due to another resident driving at a high rate of speed. The driver that was speeding was unable to slow down in time and crashed into the victims’ vehicle as they were backing out of their garage,” it stated.

Resident Ted Morris agrees with the need to crack down on bad driving, but said the fine schedule concerns him and some other neighbors.

“We understand they have to make a statement. I agree with going slower. You wouldn’t even get a regular speeding ticket that high, for doing five miles over speeding limit,” Morris said. “If there’s no learning curve, you could end up with three tickets in one week,” Morris said, arguing for better signage in the community to notify others of the speed limit.

He also has concerns over the accuracy of the cameras.

“If your speedometer says you’re doing 15, but their camera says you do 17, how is that going to be argued? There’s a lot of gray area that hasn’t been mentioned,” Morris said.

The entire community enforces a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit. Morris voices concerns over the ability of drivers to correct their speed, as well as giving leeway for downhill slopes.

The Park View Board of Directors sent FOX5 this statement via Community Management Group, in response to the above concerns from residents.

The Park View Community Association (“Association”) is in receipt of your recent email message, wherein you inquired about the Board’s recent adoption of its Reckless Endangerment Compliance Policy (“Policy”).

The members of the Board are fiduciaries and are required by Nevada law to “act on an informed basis, in good faith and in the honest belief that their actions are in the best interest of the association.” NRS 116.3103 (1). This standard has been interpreted in the industry as requiring the Board to act in such a manner as to: (a) protect, maintain, and enhance the value of the properties in the Community, and (2) preserve the health, safety, and welfare of the owners and residents in the Community. To assist the Board in fulfilling that responsibility, the law provides that the Board may “adopt and amend rules and regulations.” NRS 116.3102 (1)(a). These rules and regulations extend to the Association’s private streets, which are part of the Association’s Common Elements. CC&Rs Section 1.2.13.

For some time now, the Board has attempted to address speeding and reckless driving through the Community. It is the number one complaint lodged by owners and residents. On one occasion, the Board went door-to-door in an effort to obtain membership approval for the installation of speed bumps. While many of the members were in favor of the speed bumps, the Fire Department denied the installation. As a result, the Board resorted to adopting a 15 MPH speed limit within the Community and enforcing the rule by imposing fines, after notice and a hearing, as required by the law. NRS 116.31031 (6). The new Policy does not change the 15 MPH speed limit but improves the Association’s ability to identify a potential violator and to prove the speed of the vehicle in question. So, the Policy is not a new rule but provides for enhanced and more accurate enforcement. The fines being imposed by the Board for a violation of the Policy are consistent with the law. NRS 116.31031 (1) (b).

While the Board acknowledges that in the future it may consider modifications or adjustments to its Policy, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the owners and residents with a safer living environment. The Board understands, and fully expects, habitual violators of the Policy will object to its enforcement. But the Board’s duty is to the entire Community and not a few owners who have difficulty complying with the Policy.

