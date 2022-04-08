Lyft unveils secret BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ mode in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the BTS Army who are in Las Vegas for the group’s shows at Allegiant Stadium can now unlock a special surprise in the Lyft app.

According to a news release, BTS fans can turn their Lyft app into a special “Permission to Dance” mode by entering code PTDLyft.

As part of the special mode, the release states that all vehicles on the map will turn into purple hearts rather than icons of moving cars.

That’s not the only surprise in the Lyft app, though.

The company says that those heading to a BTS pop up or show in Las Vegas over the next two weeks, can get 10% off their Lyft ride with code PTD2022.

