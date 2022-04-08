Las Vegas ranked 4th-best city for stoners in America, list says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With April 20 quickly approaching, a new ranking indicates that Las Vegas is a good place to be for those who enjoy smoking marijuana.

According to the report, Las Vegas is ranked as the fourth-best city for stoners in the country.

To comprise the list, authors of the report said they analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Google Trends, Price of Weed, DISA Global Solutions and Yelp.

The report found that Las Vegas is home to four dispensaries and 2.5 head shops per capita. Additionally, pot prices are also more affordable in Las Vegas, the report says. Residents pay just $279 for 1 ounce of high-quality marijuana.

The ranking found that Denver, Colorado, is reportedly the “best” city for stoners. “Denver is a pot paradise with 9.8 dispensaries per 100,000 residents — 616% more than the average city on our list,” the report states.

California claimed more spots than any other state on the top 10 list, with the Golden State home to five of the “best” cities in the country.

To view the full list, visit: realestatewitch.com/best-weed-cities-2022

