Las Vegas police, CCFD investigate overturned vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Warm Springs Road

LVMPD investigate an injury crash on Las Vegas Blvd. and Warm Springs Road on Friday, April 8,...
LVMPD investigate an injury crash on Las Vegas Blvd. and Warm Springs Road on Friday, April 8, 2022.(FOX5 via Fast Cam)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road Friday evening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

At least one vehicle was overturned in the incident, traffic cameras show. Clark County Fire investigators also responded to the incident.

One driver was listed as stable.

Northbound lanes of S. Las Vegas Boulevard will be down to one lane from the Premium Outlets to E. Warm Springs Road.

“This restriction will remain in place until the debris is removed from the roadway. All other lanes are open,” police told FOX5.

Avoid the area.

