Las Vegas, CCSD police investigate assault against Eldorado High School staff member

A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Drew Andre/FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, along with Clark County School District police responded to an assault at Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon.

According to a parent letter sent home by Eldorado High School Principal Christina Brockett, police responded to the school after reports of an assault against a school staff member surfaced. The assault allegedly happened after students were being dismissed, the letter said.

While police investigated the incident they identified and took a person of interest into custody.

The condition of the staff member was not provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

