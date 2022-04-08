Las Vegas, CCSD police investigate assault against Eldorado High School staff member

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, along with Clark County School District police responded to an assault at Eldorado High School Thursday afternoon.

According to a parent letter sent home by Eldorado High School Principal Christina Brockett, police responded to the school after reports of an assault against a school staff member surfaced. The assault allegedly happened after students were being dismissed, the letter said.

While police investigated the incident they identified and took a person of interest into custody.

The condition of the staff member was not provided.

