Green Valley High School teacher pushes for pedestrian signal amid close call at crosswalk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Green Valley High School teacher Phillip Postier prepares for a challenging walk across Warm Springs each week. He crosses the street with his autistic students to head to a location where his students learn life skills.

In March, the group learned how dangerous it can be to cross the street. Video shows a truck skidding to stop as Postier was trying to cross.

“The problem we have, getting across this intersection, is kind of like playing Russian roulette sometimes,” said Postier.

FOX5 observed cars failing to stop for people in the crosswalk. Postier said some people get stuck in the middle of the street because cars don’t stop. People, including students, have to wait for cars to clear to cross.

Postier is asking for change so none of his students, or others, get hurt.

“It would devastate me. It really would. A lot of students at the school too. I know that,” he said.

Postier would like the City of Henderson to put up a lighted pedestrian warning signal at the crosswalk.

The City of Henderson said a pedestrian warning system is being installed at the crosswalk. A city spokesperson said it’s in the design phase right now. FOX5 was told the pedestrian warning system has lights that not only flash yellow for drivers to slow down, but lights also turn red signaling drivers to stop.

FOX5 broke the news to Postier while talking to him on near the crosswalk.

“Alright. Good,” Postier said. He said “That’s a good win. I was told it probably wouldn’t happen.”

The City of Henderson said the pedestrian activated beacon system going up outside Green Valley High will be similar to lights at Greenspun Middle School.

The City of Henderson hasn’t said exactly when the lights will be installed outside Green Valley High School.

