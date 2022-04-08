Forecast Outlook - 4/8/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures will be the main trend for the first half of the weekend!

We’ll warm up to 88 degrees Friday with light breezes and plenty of sun.

Temperatures keep climbing to 92 degrees with plenty of sun on Saturday. Records for those days are in the mid-90s with the average high at 77°. Saturday is also when the wind returns with southwest gusts 30-35 MPH.

Sunday winds relax a bit with a north breeze 20-25 MPH and a cooler high of 79°. As we cool down even more as the stronger wind returns.

Monday’s high will be at 76° with southwest gusts to 35 MPH.

Winds get even stronger on Tuesday with southwest gusts to 40 MPH and a high at 63°. We also pick up a slight chance of showers Tuesday that doesn’t look too impressive at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.