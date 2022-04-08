Forecast Outlook - 4/8/22

We’re rolling into the weekend with plenty of spring heat on Saturday. A strong cold front moves in Monday, prompting a High Wind Watch for Southern Nevada.

We’ll start with some clouds around Saturday morning before sunshine increases during the late morning and afternoon. Forecast high temperatures are in the low 90s during the afternoon with wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range. Sunday will feature more cloud cover and cooler air. The forecast high drops down to 78° with a slight afternoon breeze.

An approaching cold front will bring strong wind out of the southwest on Monday. Wind gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range are possible, creating blowing dust and the potential for wind damage. This is why a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. Forecast highs hold in the upper 70s.

Colder air drops into Southern Nevada on Tuesday, bringing the forecast high in Las Vegas down to 63°. We’ll also have the chance for a few scattered showers along with a cold wind blowing out of the north.

Wednesday stays cool and breezy with a forecast high at 68° in Las Vegas. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s Thursday and Friday.

