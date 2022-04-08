Advertisement

CCSD moves forward with new kindergarten age rule

PPS classroom
PPS classroom(KPTV)
By Matt Kling
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district is at risk of losing more than 3,000 students in the upcoming school year due to a new rule about the starting age for children to attend kindergarten.

CCSD’s Board of Trustees announced they are moving forward with a plan to implement a new rule passed by the Nevada legislature in 2021, requiring students to be at least 5 years old by the first day of school to enroll in kindergarten. Previously, the cut off date was September 30, meaning that if a child turns 5 after the first day of school in August, they cannot start kindergarten until the following school year.

CCSD trustee Danielle Ford said she’s concerned this could have a huge impact on families.

“I have a niece who is in kindergarten whose birthday is September 2,” Ford said. “It would have made a big difference for my sister if she wasn’t able to start kindergarten this year and wait another year. I think we’re going to run into a lot of that and people who don’t pay attention to changes like this.”

The district said the change will also impact the district’s budget because of fewer children.

Online registration for next school year begins next month.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes
Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes
CCSD moves forward with new kindergarten age rule
CCSD moves forward with new kindergarten age rule
Jonathan Mathieu Thomas
North Las Vegas police looking for missing, endangered man
(Courtesy Resorts World)
Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes