CCSD moves forward with new kindergarten age rule

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district is at risk of losing more than 3,000 students in the upcoming school year due to a new rule about the starting age for children to attend kindergarten.

CCSD’s Board of Trustees announced they are moving forward with a plan to implement a new rule passed by the Nevada legislature in 2021, requiring students to be at least 5 years old by the first day of school to enroll in kindergarten. Previously, the cut off date was September 30, meaning that if a child turns 5 after the first day of school in August, they cannot start kindergarten until the following school year.

CCSD trustee Danielle Ford said she’s concerned this could have a huge impact on families.

“I have a niece who is in kindergarten whose birthday is September 2,” Ford said. “It would have made a big difference for my sister if she wasn’t able to start kindergarten this year and wait another year. I think we’re going to run into a lot of that and people who don’t pay attention to changes like this.”

The district said the change will also impact the district’s budget because of fewer children.

Online registration for next school year begins next month.

