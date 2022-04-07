Woman convinces boyfriend to shoot man who pushed her at Phoenix Circle K, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a couple has been arrested after a man shot another man who pushed his girlfriend at a Circle K last weekend. Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to a shooting on Saturday near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital and is now recovering from his injuries. A witness with the victim said the two were parked when Martinez and Van Saun drove up behind them and parked their car. The witness went inside a nearby home before Martinez and Van Saun approached the man’s car. The witness then told police she heard a gunshot and called 911.

According to court documents, Van Saun was with a friend at a nearby Circle K when she got into an argument with the victim. Someone else hit the victim, but he believed Van Saun had hit him. Court paperwork says the victim then grabbed Van Saun and pushed her, knocking her to the ground. Van Saun then called Martinez and told him she had been pushed, and she told the victim she was going to shoot him. According to court documents, a witness told police they heard Van Suan telling the man,” she was going to kill him, or she was going to get her husband, and he was going to kill him,” according to court documents. The victim then left the Circle K.

Martinez and Van Saun then tracked the victim down to a nearby neighborhood and parked behind his car. The couple then got out, and the three began arguing about the victim pushing Van Saun. According to court documents, the victim then admitted to pushing her, then Martinez shot him in the head.

Witnesses were able to identify Martinez and Van Saun from a photo lineup, and the two were tracked down and taken into custody by officers. Martinez was booked on one count of aggravated assault, and Van Saun was booked on one count of conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.