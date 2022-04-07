Suspect indicted by grand jury after 4-year-old found dead in Las Vegas freezer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man suspected of killing a 4-year-old boy and putting his body in a freezer was indicted by a grand jury Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Toseland was indicted on ten counts, including murder, multiple child abuse charges, kidnapping and domestic violence charges, in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez.

The indictment alleges Toseland killed Dominguez between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2021 by either hitting or kicking Dominguez, causing internal injuries that led to his death. The indictment also details alleged abuse against Dominguez’s mother by holding her captive and physically abusing her.

Toseland’s next hearing in Clark County District Court is set for Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

