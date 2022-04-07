Student arrested after gun found on high school campus in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Cheyenne High School student has been arrested after a handgun was found inside a restroom at the school.

Early Thursday, Clark County School District reported Cheyenne High School staff were made aware of students misbehaving in the restroom.

A letter sent to parents said upon investigating the situation in the bathroom, staff located a firearm.

The school said CCSD Police took over the investigation and a juvenile was arrested in connection to the gun found.

Cheyenne High and the district say its following policies and procedures and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

Below is the full letter to parents:

Hello Cheyenne High School Families, This is Principal Dr. Zachary Robbins. School safety is a top priority for us at Cheyenne High School. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our school community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus. Earlier today, staff investigated reports of students misbehaving in a restroom and entered to investigate. Upon investigation, staff located a firearm. The weapon was immediately reported to CCSD Police for investigation. All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-4830.

