Advertisement

Student arrested after gun found on high school campus in Las Vegas

Exterior shot of Cheyenne High School showing school and parking lot
Exterior shot of Cheyenne High School showing school and parking lot(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Cheyenne High School student has been arrested after a handgun was found inside a restroom at the school.

Early Thursday, Clark County School District reported Cheyenne High School staff were made aware of students misbehaving in the restroom.

A letter sent to parents said upon investigating the situation in the bathroom, staff located a firearm.

The school said CCSD Police took over the investigation and a juvenile was arrested in connection to the gun found.

Cheyenne High and the district say its following policies and procedures and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

Below is the full letter to parents:

Hello Cheyenne High School Families,

This is Principal Dr. Zachary Robbins. School safety is a top priority for us at Cheyenne High School. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our school community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.

Earlier today, staff investigated reports of students misbehaving in a restroom and entered to investigate. Upon investigation, staff located a firearm. The weapon was immediately reported to CCSD Police for investigation.

All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-4830.

CCSD

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Bellagio Fountains to debut special BTS-themed show
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a news conference at Asian Health Services in Oakland,...
Oakland mayor refers to Las Vegas as ‘gross’ in interview ahead of MLB opening day
The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
Palms in Las Vegas to bring back iconic Ghostbar
Resources available if you miss your utility bill
NV Energy warning of new type of phone scam