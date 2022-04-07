Advertisement

Rail Explorers attraction to offer Easter brunch tours in Boulder City

(Courtesy Rail Explorers)
(Courtesy Rail Explorers)(Courtesy Rail Explorers)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Rail Explorers attraction is offering Easter brunch tours next weekend in Boulder City.

According to a news release, Rail Explorers’ “Easter Brunch Ramble” tours will be offered April 16-17. The tours will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. both days.

As part of the tours, Rail Explorers says that a light brunch of complimentary coffee, pastries and fruit will be served for all guests. Guests 21 and over can also enjoy mimosas.

The attraction says kids will be able to search for Easter candy at the turnaround point of the tour.

All passengers will receive free entry to the Nevada State Railroad Museum upon returning to the station, the release notes.

For more information or to book a tour, visit: www.railexplorers.net/tours/las-vegas

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
Palms in Las Vegas to bring back iconic Ghostbar
pinkbox easter donuts
Pinkbox reveals its Easter donuts
walking
Plan & organize your walking time
Mike Davis Tintype
Ditch the Digital with Classic Tintypes (Part 2)