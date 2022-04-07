Advertisement

Palms in Las Vegas to bring back iconic Ghostbar

The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Have fond memories of visits to the Ghostbar at the Palms in Las Vegas? Here’s some good news ... The property is bringing the bar back.

In a January tweet, the Palms shared that when the property reopens, it would bring back the iconic Ghostbar. The tweet noted that Ghostbar is “long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip.”

Earlier this week, the Palms announced it would reopen its doors on April 27 after being closed since March 2020.

While Ghostbar is coming back to the property, a representative for the Palms said it won’t be as soon as the resort reopens.

According to the Palms, the Ghostbar is set to reopen in the summer, which an official announcement to come soon.

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board in December to license and operate the casino.

Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of the off-Strip property, told casino regulators in December that she hopes to bring back up to 600 of nearly 1,200 former workers when the resort reopens in the spring. No date has been announced.

