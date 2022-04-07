Advertisement

Oakland mayor refers to Las Vegas as ‘gross’ in interview ahead of MLB opening day

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a news conference at Asian Health Services in Oakland,...
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a news conference at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf had quite the dig against Las Vegas on Thursday when doing an interview ahead of the MLB’s opening day.

While some MLB teams will open their seasons on Thursday, the Oakland Athletics will begin their season Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It has been no secret that the A’s have not-so-quietly been considering a potential move to Las Vegas, should the team not reach an agreement with Oakland for a new ballpark.

During an interview Thursday morning with ABC7, Oakland Mayor Schaaf didn’t hold back on her feelings about Las Vegas, even referring to the city as “gross.”

When discussing the negotiations with the A’s about the ballpark, an anchor mentioned that the team’s president, Dave Kaval, has said that “it’s harder to do business in California” than it would be “if the team moved to Las Vegas.” Mayor Schaaf responded by saying, “Yah, it’s going to be more complicated, and you’ve got to be much more environmentally focused when you’re developing on the precious California coastline than in the gross desert of Las Vegas.”

In a tweet later Thursday morning, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft called the comments “ignorant and elitist,” adding that the comment, “may be one reason why so many people, companies, and teams want to get the heck out of your jurisdiction.”

Naft went on to invite Oakland’s to come to the Las Vegas Strip anytime and said he would be “glad to better inform you.”

FOX5 has reached out to Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman for a response to the statement.

