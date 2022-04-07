Advertisement

NV Energy warning of new type of phone scam

Resources available if you miss your utility bill
Resources available if you miss your utility bill(KOLO)
By Matt Kling
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is warning its customers of a rise in a new telephone scam around the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the utility company, scammers are impersonating NV Energy and are telling customers they must pay immediately for a new or upgraded NV Energy meter.

NV Energy said it will never call customers to demand an immediate payment or threaten to shut off service.

If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, NV Energy said they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. They may also report the scam via the scams page and check their account.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A safe haven for human trafficking victims is helping women transition into the real world.
Helping rescue trafficking victims: Las Vegas organization aims to expand resources
Parking in the Arts District will come at a price.
Parking at a price in the Arts District, on-street parking meters installed this month
FOX5 News at 1030pm-11pm
Developers are creating island living in Lake Las Vegas
A safe haven for human trafficking victims is helping women transition into the real world.
Refuge for women helps victims of human trafficking