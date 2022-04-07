NV Energy warning of new type of phone scam

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is warning its customers of a rise in a new telephone scam around the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the utility company, scammers are impersonating NV Energy and are telling customers they must pay immediately for a new or upgraded NV Energy meter.

NV Energy said it will never call customers to demand an immediate payment or threaten to shut off service.

If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, NV Energy said they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. They may also report the scam via the scams page and check their account.

