Navy sailor files lawsuit after being denied gun permit for ‘feeling homesick’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy sailor files lawsuit over Hawaii’s restrictive gun laws, saying he was denied a permit after “feeling depressed and homesick.”

Michael Santucci said he was denied a gun permit because he once saw a therapist and said he was depressed over feeling homesick. But the lawsuit said he was never diagnosed with any behavioral, mental or emotional disorder.

The Navy approved of Santucci buying guns, but the Honolulu Police Department said he needed written certification from a medical professional saying he’s no longer affected.

The lawsuit claims requiring medical evaluations to purchase a gun violates the second amendment.

