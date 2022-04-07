“Island” being built at Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -When you think of an island, Hawaii might come to mind. However, Lake Las Vegas is getting an island of its own.

“I get calls on it every day. How can this be,” said listing agent Gene Northup.

“The Island” is a new housing development underway on the northern part of Lake Las Vegas, across the lake from Southshore. Northup said 150 homes are going in. Some will make up the island and other homes will be built just on the other side of it.

“We accomplish this by taking a natural channel of the lake and trenching it, and enlarging it, so that we can connect that water all the way around the island, “ Northup said.

Northup said the development is about outdoor recreation and enjoying waterfront properties, not far from the Las Vegas Strip.

“Our custom lots will start at approximately $1.2 million. Our semi-custom homes will start at approximately $2 million,” he said.

Property owners will have a variety of options on “Island.”

“From anyone that wants to do a small single story, to an incredible $10 million estate, we have the ability to accommodate you.”

The development isn’t just about luxury living. The project is part of the big comeback story for Lake Las Vegas which faced huge financial problems during the Great Recession.

Northup said developers have kept moving forward on the area’s master plan.

“They took us from a bankrupt, closed golf courses, almost dead in total and have brought the development back to life,” Northup said.

He said lots will begin selling in June.

There are several other developments ongoing at Lake Las Vegas. New homes are also going up right next to the Lake Las Vegas village. That includes the “Shoreline” project by Blue Heron. Some of the 83 lots are right next to the water. Officials said lots are now being sold.

