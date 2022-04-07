Forecast Outlook-4/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’ll keep a light, north breeze for Thursday and Friday as highs begin to climb back into the 80s.

The bigger story is the warm-up as we head towards Friday & Saturday. We’ll see 84° for Thursday with a north breeze 10-20 MPH.

The same north breeze with a warmer 89° is expected Friday.

The heat reaches it’s peak on Saturday with 92° with an afternoon, southwest breeze 15-20 MPH.

We’ll be breezy again on Sunday with the highs starting to drop. We’ll see just 80° as a high on Sunday with a southwest breeze to 25 MPH.

Bigger winds arrive Monday with southwest gusts around 35 MPH and a high of 78°.

Big winds continue Tuesday with a high of just 67° and a slight chance of showers.

