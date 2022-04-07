Bellagio Fountains to debut special BTS-themed show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of BTS are in for quite a treat Thursday night, as Las Vegas will light up for the beloved KPOP group.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, “#Borahaegas is a go!”

The LVCVA says that lights and marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will celebrate BTS on Thursday night ahead of the group’s sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, properties across Las Vegas Boulevard will light up with signage welcoming BTS. The LVCVA says resorts will also illuminate purple — “the group’s color representation of love between BTS and the group’s fan club ARMY members.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. The LVCVA said that the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio will welcome the group and fans with a BTS-themed fountain show.

The marquee displays and properties turning purple will run from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first BTS-themed show at the Bellagio fountains will go live at 8 p.m.

MGM Resorts says that Bellagio’s BTS Fountain display will run “in heavy rotation” throughout the weekends of April 8 and April 15.

BTS, which is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium April 8, 9, 15 and 16, sold out all four shows before tickets even went on sale to the general public.

