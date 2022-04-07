Advertisement

Bellagio Fountains to debut special BTS-themed show

A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of BTS are in for quite a treat Thursday night, as Las Vegas will light up for the beloved KPOP group.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, “#Borahaegas is a go!”

The LVCVA says that lights and marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will celebrate BTS on Thursday night ahead of the group’s sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, properties across Las Vegas Boulevard will light up with signage welcoming BTS. The LVCVA says resorts will also illuminate purple — “the group’s color representation of love between BTS and the group’s fan club ARMY members.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. The LVCVA said that the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio will welcome the group and fans with a BTS-themed fountain show.

The marquee displays and properties turning purple will run from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first BTS-themed show at the Bellagio fountains will go live at 8 p.m.

MGM Resorts says that Bellagio’s BTS Fountain display will run “in heavy rotation” throughout the weekends of April 8 and April 15.

BTS, which is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium April 8, 9, 15 and 16, sold out all four shows before tickets even went on sale to the general public.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks at a news conference at Asian Health Services in Oakland,...
Oakland mayor refers to Las Vegas as ‘gross’ in interview ahead of MLB opening day
The view of the Las Vegas Valley as seen from the Ghostbar at the Palms. (Courtesy Palms)
Palms in Las Vegas to bring back iconic Ghostbar
Resources available if you miss your utility bill
NV Energy warning of new type of phone scam
A safe haven for human trafficking victims is helping women transition into the real world.
Helping rescue trafficking victims: Las Vegas organization aims to expand resources