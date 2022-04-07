Advertisement

After weeks of violent incidents, Desert Oasis’ principal is out

By Ashley Casper
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The principal of Desert Oasis High School is out following weeks of violence-related incidents on and around campus.

Dr. Jennifer Boeddeker was removed from her position Thursday, according to a parent letter provided by the Clark County School District. Another educator will take her place in the meantime.

Beginning Friday, Ian Salzman will step in as interim principal of the school, CCSD said.

“Mr. Salzman served as the principal at Canarelli Middle School for the last 2.5 years and assistant principal, dean of students, and teacher at Spring Valley High School for over 13 years,” a note read.

On March 18, a student was arrested in connection with bringing a firearm to campus, according to a parent letter. The week prior, the school was placed on lockdown two days in a row. Families were alerted to threats made against the school on social media on March 10.

“The Clark County School District Police Department continues to investigate any new information that comes in,” Boeddeker wrote in a parent memo. “We will have classes as normal, and you will see an increased police presence around campus out of an abundance of caution.”

The day before that on March 9, the school was placed on lockdown “out an abundance of caution.”

“The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community,” Boeddeker wrote.

Ultimately, one adult and one juvenile were arrested on fighting-related charges.

Additional details regarding the change in leadership were unavailable Thursday afternoon. Follow FOX5 for the latest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

