Reno-Tahoe International Airport announces multi-year construction plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport announced a multi-year construction project aimed at overhauling the parking garage, entry and exit roads, ticketing area and the concourse.

“Skis and snowboards and golf clubs, all the things that people are traveling with, it’s important that you are able to do that fairly quickly and get to the check point and we’re just running out of room,” said Daren Griffin CEO/President Of Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Griffin said it’s crucial for the airport to expand with the growing population in Northern Nevada.

RNO plans to create a larger ticketing area to house more kiosks and travelers inside.

There will also be a new entry point on Plumb Lane and an exit onto Terminal Way. Griffin says this will create a less crowded and more traditional flow of traffic.

While the parking garage renovation is a $225 million dollar private investment, the other projects are not.

“The concourses are the major development in terms of cost and so we are hoping to use our bipartisan infrastructure bill funding that was passed by Congress last year,” Griffin said.

He says they will also rely on the American Rescue Plan Act funds and search for investors.

Renovations to concourses B and C will be the most expensive and could cost up to $500 million.

That space opened in 1980 and is grappling with the need to accommodate a record number of airlines. RNO says this summer they will provide 27 non-stop destinations and 13 airlines.

With just 23 contact gates, the airport is struggling to keep up.

“Being a resident here since 1967, I’ve seen how small this airport was. I see what it is now, but I definitely see the vision going forward,” said Richard Jay the Reno-Tahoe International Airport board secretary.

The concourse reconstruction will provide more space and amenities for travelers.

“We want people to be able to order food wherever they’re sitting, to be on the Wi-Fi, to be able to charge, to have your bags and your kids and your family with you,” Griffin said.

RNO plans to start road construction in June and break ground on the ticketing area in September. Overall, the renovations could take between five and seven years to complete.

Construction could cause some delays and RNO staff is reminding travelers to arrive two hours prior to flight time in order to accommodate.

“Unfortunately, there will be a lot of growing pains. The ‘pardon our dust’ signs will be all over the place. It will be disruptive,” said Griffin.

