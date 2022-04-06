Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office said there was no foul play in the disappearance of an Indiana couple visiting Nevada after the husband was found dead and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Esmeralda officials along with police from Nye County and Mineral County assisted on the search for Ronnie, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69. The pair took off on a west coast road trip in late March and family had not heard from them since March 27.

On April 5, authorities located the Barker’s motorhome in a remote mountain area near Silver Peak, Nevada shortly after 11:30 a.m. Authorities said it took several hours to reach the motorhome due to its location.

Once they reached the motorhome, the Kia SUV that the couple also traveled with was not there, and authorities said the motorhome appeared to be stuck. Police said after a search of the motorhome, they determined foul play was not involved.

Police followed tire tracks and located the Kia approximately two miles away. Authorities said Ronnie was dead and Beverly was alive “and in good spirits considering what took place.” Beverly was taken via aircraft to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

“Everyone involved would like to give condolences to the family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker,” a release from police said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these trying times.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.