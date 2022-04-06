Phoenix senior citizen accidentally sends $2,200 to wrong account; unable to get money back

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to paying bills, Margaret Mullen stays on top of it.

“I pay my bills as soon as I get them,” Margaret told 3 On Your Side. “I don’t wait three weeks when they’re due. I pay them the day I get them.”

And when those bills roll into Margaret’s mailbox, she uses Bill Pay on her computer to pay them. “It’s just easier. I’ve always done them this way ever since electronic Bill Pay came about.”

But while paying her bills recently, Margaret made a big mistake. She sent $2,200 to her American Express account instead of sending it to her American Airlines credit card found one line above. It’s a dormant account that she closed seven years ago. “I hit the wrong button. And I approved it and sent the payment,” she said.

Margaret says she didn’t realize her mistake until she got an overdue notice and went back to her computer. “When you open your laptop, see what you did; what did you think?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Well, I panicked. I panicked.”

The senior says she has spent a lot of time and energy trying to get American Express to return the money, but she says they won’t because they reportedly can’t locate it. Remember, it’s a dormant account. “I gave American Express $2,200 in error, and I need that money back, and they can’t help me get it.”

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I asked American Express to look into the issue and hopefully find out where Margaret’s money went. After reviewing the matter, they eventually located the money and returned all $2,200 to Margaret’s bank account.

Margaret says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. “They knew it was in error,” Margaret said. “God only knows how long it would have taken if you hadn’t gotten involved.”

American Express never did explain where the money went since it wasn’t in that dormant account. But regardless, this viewer says she’s happy to have her money returned.

