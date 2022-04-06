Advertisement

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 81-year-old woman

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Yong-Cha Thomas was safely located Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Police said Yong-Cha Thomas was last seen Tuesday morning near the California Hotel, near Fremont and Main streets, in downtown.

Thomas was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt with blue stripes and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LVMPD needs the public's help finding 16-year-old Jordan Headen, who was last seen in late...
Las Vegas police continue to search for 16-year-old girl reported missing in December 2021
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 10
RNO expansion
Reno-Tahoe International Airport announces multi-year construction plan
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead