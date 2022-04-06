Las Vegas police locate previously missing 81-year-old woman

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Yong-Cha Thomas was safely located Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Police said Yong-Cha Thomas was last seen Tuesday morning near the California Hotel, near Fremont and Main streets, in downtown.

Please help find 81-year-old Yong-Cha Thomas who is considered missing and endangered. She was last seen Tuesday near Fremont and Main Street. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/ipQlvHJexp — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 6, 2022

Thomas was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt with blue stripes and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.