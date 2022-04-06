Las Vegas police continue to search for 16-year-old girl reported missing in December 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are still searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in December 2021.

According to police, Jordan Headen, 16, was last seen Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. The department did not provide a specific location in the valley as to where she was last seen.

Someone familiar with the family told FOX5 she may be in severe emotional distress after the loss of her mother. Area hospitals are asked to check their registries for her name.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

