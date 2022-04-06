Advertisement

Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing 81-year-old woman

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding an 81-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Police said Yong-Cha Thomas was last seen Tuesday morning near the California Hotel, near Fremont and Main streets, in downtown.

Thomas was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt with blue stripes and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

