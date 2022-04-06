Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An international celebration of the Scottish Highlands is back in Las Vegas.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 16th Annual Celtic Festival and Highland Games returns.

It features two days of food, athletics, bagpipes and highland dance competitions, vendors, children’s games and more.

Returning to historic Floyd Lamb Park on April 9-10, the event draws more than 12,000 people from around the world over its two days.

For tickets visit, http://www.lasvegascelticsociety.org.

