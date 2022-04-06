“It’s a great time to come down here” - New businesses aim to bring Water Street back to life

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water Street in downtown Henderson is currently undergoing a face lift.

“From a business perspective, it’s a great time to come down here,” said Jason Andoscia, with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve got a lot of momentum down here on Water Street.”

Andoscia said local, federal and state dollars have gone into bringing the area back to life.

“Water Street has a lot of history to it,” Andoscia said. “If you talk to residents that have been here, for decades, there was a time they would come down to Water Street and I think it just kind of died. It needs to find it’s identity again and where it fits in with the culture of Henderson.”

There be new restaurants, a small business hub, and new housing when the project is complete.

“Right now, it’s tough with the prices that have been skyrocketing, so there’s going to be some degree of trying to get some affordable housing down here,” Andoscia said.

Andoscia said it’s going to take time to get the area where it needs to be, but when it’s done, it will be somewhere that residents can be proud of.

“I think it says something about a city and the people of a city if we allow our downtown to decay,” Andoscia said. “I think it shows pride in our city, I think it symbolizes that we can thrive as a city and I think Water Street is symbolic of that.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.