How to get to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL Draft is around the corner and is expected to take up a large blueprint of the Las Vegas Strip. Traffic is going to be difficult to navigate, so the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released tips on how to access the NFL Draft stage and NFL Fan Experience from April 28-30.

THE MONORAIL

The Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas station will offer access to the NFL Draft Experience. The monorail runs from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

You can access the monorail at the following stops:

• MGM Grand

• Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas (closest station to NFL Draft Experience)

• Flamingo/Caesars Palace

• Harrah’s/The LINQ

• Las Vegas Convention Center

• Westgate Resort & Casino

• SAHARA Las Vegas

PARK: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The Las Vegas Convention Center will offer free parking in Silver Lots 1 and 2 and the Bronze Lot to access the Monorail from the Las Vegas Convention Station.

TICKETS: NFL Draft attendees can purchase discounted tickets online. The ticket can be downloaded directly to your mobile wallet. Nevada residents can also get discounted tickets at the monorail station with a local ID.

RTC GAME DAY EXPRESS

Regional Transportation Commission busses will offer pick ups at various locations and drop off about a half mile from the event. Face coverings are required on RTC busses.

TICKETS: $4 roundtrip; Tickets are available on rideRTC, transit and Uber apps or cash will be accepted at pick up locations.

ROUTE DAYS/TIMES: Daily route times will run prior to the opening of the Draft Experience and end approximately one hour after the experience closes.

Thursday, April 28

Departure times begin at 10:30 AM with the last departure taking place at approximately 7 PM with service running approximately every 30 minutes.

Return time: Buses will continue to run throughout the day with the last bus departing at midnight.

Friday, April 29

Departure times begin at noon with the last departure taking place at 10 PM.

Return time: Buses will continue to run throughout the day with the last bus departing at 1 AM.

Saturday, April 30

Departure times begin at 7 AM with the last departure taking place at 3 PM.

Return time: Buses will continue to run throughout the day with the last bus departing at 8 PM.

PICK UP LOCATIONS:

DROP OFF: All routes will drop off and pick up off E. Flamingo Rd., just west of Paradise (in front of Starbucks in the Howard Hughes Center). From there, it’s approximately a half mile walk to the entrance of the Draft Experience.

RTC PARATRANSIT: The RTC’S ADA paratransit service is a shared-ride, door-to-door service available for those who are functionally unable to independently use the RTC’s fixed-route system. Paratransit is available to customers who have been deemed eligible through an evaluation process based on one’s ability to use the fixed-route system, which may be determined through an in-person functional ability assessment process. Disability alone does not determine eligibility. Reservations are required in advance.

Visit rtcnv.com, click on “paratransit” to learn more about paratransit transportation or contact Paratransit Customer Service 702-228-4800 OR TDD 702-676-1834 for any additional questions.

RIDESHARE AND TAXI

There will be a dedicated ride share and taxi drop off area at the Tuscany Suites & Casino, 255 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169. It is a half-mile walk to the entrance of the NFL Draft Experience.

