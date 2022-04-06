Forecast Outlook-4/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We’re locked in a dry pattern with warm and breezy weather across Southern Nevada.

Wednesday stays sunny with high temperatures dropping more than 10° with the wind sticking around. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 78° with wind gusts holding in the 30 mph range. A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect from Lake Mead down to Laughlin. With wind gusts up to 40 mph and dry conditions, the fire danger is elevated along the Colorado River Valley.

Thursday is trending calmer in the wind department with sunshine and mid-80s.

We’ll keep the warming trend going into the weekend with highs in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs falling back into the low-80s. We’ll keep it breezy both Saturday and Sunday with gusts in the 30 mph range.

A much colder system rolls in on Monday, dropping highs back into the low 70s and upper 60s. With the big temperature drop, we’ll see stronger wind on Monday with gusts in the 40-50 mph range.

Tuesday will be cooler and stay breezy with forecast highs only in the mid-60s. We’ll also have a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Tuesday. Any rain at this point is looking minor.

