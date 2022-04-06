Advertisement

Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 10

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s that time of the year again! The annual Clark County Fair & Rodeo is taking place this week in Logandale.

Located just under an hour outside Las Vegas, the Clark County Fair & Rodeo is running from Wednesday, April 6 through Sunday, April 10. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily, except on Sunday when it will close at 9 p.m.

The fair will offer carnival rides and games, food, stage performances, PRCA rodeo events and more.

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo is held at 1301 W. Whipple Avenue in Logandale.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://ccfairnrodeo.com

